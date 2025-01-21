Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle collision on the N17 between Tubbercurry and Curry this morning.

The incident took place at Cashel at around 9:00am, involving a car and a van.

A stop/go system had to be put in place for some time while the scene was cleared and motorists experienced significant delays.

Gardaí have informed Midwest News that the ambulance service attended the scene to see to those involved in the collision, and no injuries have been reported.

The road has since fully reopened to traffic.