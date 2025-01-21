The Funeral Mass has taken place of the late Martin Fallon in Strokestown.

Mr. Fallon, who worked as a paramedic, died suddenly while on duty last Thursday.

He was aged in his mid 50s, and was attached to the Boyle Ambulance Base.

Known locally as ‘Fozzy’ he played gaelic football with his club Strokestown, and at minor, u21 and senior level f or Roscommon.

He won a Connacht senior title with his county in 1991, and two senior club championships with Strokestown in 1992 and 2002 respectively.

He is being laid to rest in Strokestown Cemetery.

Touching tributes were paid to Mr. Fallon at his Funeral Mass today in Strokestown Parish Church, and his son Jack recalled some of the fond sporting memories he shared with his father: