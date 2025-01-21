Mayo councillors are frustrated with the multi million euro IT service currently in place, claiming that some important emails that should be in their inbox are going ‘missing’.

The issue was raised at the most recent meeting of Mayo County Council by Castlebar Cathaoirleach Donna Sheridan, who suggested that the €4.2 million that is spent annually on IT services should be cut and allocated to other services if it does not improve.

Her motion was backed by fellow Castlebar cllr Michael Kilcoyne, who suggests that if constituents cannot make proper contact with cllrs via email, that they’ll have to revert back to the system of written letters.

Cllr Kilcoyne has been explaining the problems currently facing the council to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: