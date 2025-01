Motorists are experiencing delays on the N17 this morning following a road traffic collision.

An incident occurred at Cashel this morning between Curry and Tubbercurry, shortly after 9:00am.

A car and a van were involved, and it is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Motorists have been taking diversions via Moylough.

Gardaí are attending the scene of the collision.

More information will be made available later.