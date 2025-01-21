RTÉ will air a special segment on Crimecall next week, regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Sandra Collins.

Aged 29 at the time, Sandra Collins went missing from Killala on December 4 2000.

She was pregnant at the time, and was last seen at the Country Kitchen Premises on George’s Street at 11:00pm.

Her family have worked hard to ensure that the case of her disappearance continued to be highlighted, while a Garda investigation is continuing.

On next Monday’s Crimecall, RTÉ will show a reconstruction of the events around the time of the last sighting of Sandra.

The Collins family will also issue an appeal on the programme.

The episode of Crimecall airs on Monday next at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.

At the time of her disappearance, Sandra was wearing black boots, black pants, a beige sleeveless top and a maroon/beige sleeveless fleece jacket.

Gardaí and Sandra’s family are continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone who contacts An Garda Siochana will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity and can get in touch by calling Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560 or the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111.