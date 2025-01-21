Tubbercurry could see construction of the long awaited Primary Care Centre in the town begin as early as October or November this year.

The confirmation comes from an announcement made by local Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Scanlon yesterday, following correspondence from the Department of Health.

Stage two of the process is now complete, with the tender process expected to be finished and awarded before the second half of the year.

While this development will be of huge benefit to the town and surrounding area, local cllr Barry Gallagher says that more works must be added to this as South Sligo, in his eyes, “has been left behind”.

Cllr Gallagher is pushing for an adequate Local Link service from Bellaghy on the Mayo border right up to Ballinacarrow.

Echoing the call from cllr Michael Clarke last week, he is also in support of a Passport Office in the town and the upgrade of the Garda Station.

The Fianna Fáil cllr has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: