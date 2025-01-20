More graduates will have a vote in the future in the Seanad elections, however, not for the upcoming Seanad elections at the end of the month.

Up to now only graduates of the National University of Ireland and Trinity College had a vote on the relevant Seanad University panels, but that is to be extended out to graduates of ITs and UL and other third level institutions.

To secure a vote for Seanad elections in the future, as distinct from the 2025 Seanad Election, graduates of the various colleges must register, and need to do that before Thursday (January 23).

The Cathaoirleach of Castlebar, Donna Sheridan, is a graduate of the former IT Sligo and she is encouraging everyone eligible to register before Thursday.

The Cathaoirleach will not have a vote on the University panel at the end of the month, but she says after that she is delighted to exercise her democratic right.

She has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley: