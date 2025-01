Fine Gael members have voted to ratify the Programme for Government.

The Parliamentary Party approved the programme on a final vote of 93.9% in favour, with 6.1% opposed.

The move will make way for a coalition between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and a group of Independents.

Fianna Fail members yesterday approved the document, with 93% in favour.

(Photo credit to Fine Gael)