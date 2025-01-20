Mayo University Hospital is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances.

The Emergency Department in MUH is extremely busy with almost 200 patients attending over the weekend.

There are currently 38 patients on trolleys this morning with all escalation areas fully utilised.

The high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability. This is resulting in significant delays being experienced by patients in the Emergency Department.

Due to bed shortages, the hospital is postponing most elective procedures unfortunately including endoscopy. As always urgent, time critical cases are prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

The hospital is urging the public to use alternative healthcare services for treatment such as GP, GP Out of Hours, the Roscommon Injury Unit and pharmacies when appropriate.

The hospital apologies sincerely for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank the public for their understanding and patience at this time.

Emergency Departments are always available to treat seriously ill patients and the sickest patients are seen first. People with less severe injuries and symptoms may have to wait to be seen.

For mild illness or non-urgent conditions there are a number of treatment options open to you depending on your illness – being prepared and knowing where to go will mean that you will get treated more quickly and will ease pressures on the healthcare system. The out of hours GP (WestDoc), Roscommon

Injury Unit and pharmacies are open this weekend for expert advice and treatment.

People should check the HSE website for useful advice on common illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu, earache and sore throats and keeping well.

Vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing infection by seasonal influenza viruses and can reduce severe disease that can lead to hospitalisation and death. Visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist to get a vaccine.