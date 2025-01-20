Roscommon University Hospital is delighted to announce the appointment of Brid Ni Chlochartaigh to the role of Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) in Diabetes.

In her role as Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Diabetes, Brid plays a vital role in managing the care of people living with diabetes in the hospital setting. She is responsible for assessing, diagnosing, treating, prescribing and discharging patients, ensuring effective diabetes management from early diagnosis through advanced care.

Part of her responsibility includes creating personalised treatment plans based on the latest clinical evidence and best practices which allows her to work autonomously, managing complex diabetes cases while collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to ensure patients receive holistic and coordinated care.

“We have an excellent diabetes service here at Roscommon University Hospital, and to have two visiting Consultant Endocrinologists from Sligo and Galway University Hospitals aligned to the service and supporting us, is fantastic, said Brid.

“My role within the service is to care for patients on the ward and in outpatient clinics, ensuring that they are assessed and treated in a timely manner, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

“I also work with Public Health Nurses, General Practitioners, and patients seeking information or guidance in relation to diabetes care and I maintain a direct link with Clinical Nurse Specialists who work in integrated care within the community and particularly those living with Type 2 diabetes who are on oral hypoglycaemic agents.

“Additionally, I am also involved in leadership responsibilities, developing clinical guidelines, and participating in national forums on discussion in advancements in diabetes care. In collaborating with other healthcare professionals, we continuously work to improve treatment protocols and ensure that the latest evidence-based practices are implemented across our healthcare systems, added Brid.”

The referral pathway to the ANP service for people living with diabetes is via their GP or referral from the surgical or medical teams within the hospital upon admission. Individuals with more complex issues are referred to a Consultant Endocrinologist for further investigation.

Brid, originally from the Gaeltacht of Connemara, began her nursing career as an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse at Portiuncula University Hospital where she enhanced her clinical skills and gained invaluable experience working in a high-pressure, critical care environment. To broaden her knowledge and expertise, Brid pursued and qualified with a Higher Diploma in Intensive Care Nursing, which expanded her understanding of critical care procedures and the complexities of managing severely ill patients.

During her time in ICU, Brid had the opportunity to engage in specialised training related to Cardiac Care Nursing, which expanded her scope of practice and enriched her understanding of cardiac health and its management. These courses contributed significantly to her growth as a nurse and enhanced her clinical skills.

Brid became particularly interested in diabetes while working in the ICU. The environment introduced her to the management and care of people living with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and particularly those with acute complications such as Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) and Hyperosmolar Hyperglycaemic State (HHS). She became more involved in diagnosing, treating, and supporting those individuals living with diabetes, and this experience sparked her passion for diabetes care and prompted her to pursue further education to broaden her knowledge and clinical practice in the field of diabetes.

Driven by this newfound interest, Brid enrolled at University College Dublin, where she completed a Higher Diploma in Diabetes Nursing. This specialised training allowed her to develop a comprehensive understanding of diabetes management, from acute care to long-term management. With a solid foundation in diabetes care, Brid leaped at the chance to become a candidate Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Diabetes at Roscommon University Hospital.

After a two-year candidature process, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Advanced Nursing Practice from University of Limerick, Brid was appointed as Registered Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Diabetes at Roscommon University Hospital.

Concluding Brid stated, “Through my work, I not only strive to provide the best possible care for my patients but I also contribute to the ongoing development of diabetes care protocols that benefit individuals across the hospital and beyond. Working in such a dynamic and evolving field has fuelled my passion for diabetes care even further, and I am committed to supporting both patients and the wider healthcare team in improving patient outcomes.

“This journey has been one of continuous learning and dedication for me in improving patient care. I look forward to continuing to advance my practice in diabetes care and contributing to the ongoing progress in this vital area of healthcare.”

Advanced Nurse Practitioners are redefining patient care via an enlarged scope of practice, more clinical autonomy, and decision-making and are the highest level of clinical experts in the nursing profession in Ireland today.

Ursula Morgan, Director of Nursing at the hospital, said, "Brid is a highly skilled specialist in clinical nursing practice, and her expertise and advanced decision making will ensure patients using the service receive specialist knowledge and expert care, which will improve patient outcomes and lived experience.”