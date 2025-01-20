There are long delays facing patients presenting at emergency departments of hospitals right across the region.

62 patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded in the country again today.

38 patients are waiting for bed at Mayo University Hospital and 32 at Sligo University Hospital.

13 patients are waiting for admission at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally today, 613 patients are waiting on trolleys at Irish hospitals, with the highest figures once again at University Hospital Limerick, where 107 patients are waiting for a bed.