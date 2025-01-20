The Funeral Mass will take place this afternoon for the late Fr. Donal Morris.

Originally from Dublin, he grew up in Ballinaheglish in the parish of Oran.

Fr. Morris was the parish priest of Kilbegnet and Glinsk.

Aged in his early 50s, he was the youngest Irish-born priest of the Diocese of Elphin.

Fr. Morris is survived by his parents Eamon and Kathleen, brother Edward, sisters Carol (Fox), Catriona (Hynes) and Audrey (Morris), extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass of Christian Burial will take place this afternoon at 12 in the Church of St. Patrick, Ballinaheglish.

He will be laid to rest afterwards in Oran Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.