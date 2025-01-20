The man who tragically died following a workplace incident in County Roscommon last week will be laid to rest today.

Patrick (Paddy) Harney, from Monkstown, died following a workplace accident in the Bealnamulla area of South Roscommon at approximately 2:00pm on Wednesday afternoon.

He was aged in his 70s.

Mr. Harney is sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret, sons David and Neil, daughters Aoife (Claffey) and Aileen (Beaumont), extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and many friends.

His Funeral Mass takes place this morning in St. Peter & Paul’s Church at 11:00am with burial afterwards in Drum Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.