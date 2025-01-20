A Newly elected TD has reaffirmed her commitment to addressing the ongoing defective blocks crisis, which has devastated communities across the county, particularly in Erris, Westport, and Ballina.

Fine Gael TD for Mayo, Keira Keogh, says the scale of this issue cannot be underestimated.

She says families are enduring unimaginable financial, physical, emotional, and mental pressures as they face the challenges of crumbling homes—through no fault of their own.”

Deputy Keogh noted that, while improvements have been made to the defective blocks remediation scheme in recent years, there are still significant gaps and flexibility needed.

She highlighted the concerns raised by affected homeowners during her campaign, including at meetings such as those held in Páirc na Coille in Westport and The Grand National Hotel in Ballina.

Deputy Keogh has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew....