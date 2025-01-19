Sligo Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the proposed Programme for Government while urging decisive action from the incoming ruling parties, with the support of regional independent TDs.

The Chamber has challenged the new Government to deliver on key commitments to develop key infrastructure in the North West region and stressed that "success will hinge on execution."

Sligo Chamber CEO Aidan Doyle says the next five years of policy must prioritise infrastructure delivery as a cornerstone for driving and sustaining competitiveness.

He believes the new Government must expedite progress on infrastructure in the North West, including road and rail connectivity, housing, energy, water and wastewater treatment.”

The Chamber emphasised the importance of improving Ireland’s delivery capability, calling for greater devolution to local authorities.

In addition to infrastructure, Doyle underscored the need for bold action in renewable energy and port investment – including the port in Sligo.

Mr. Doyle has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew:

(Photo credit to Sligo Chamber)