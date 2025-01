A Sligo councillor has raised concerns over the extra bright LED headlights now being used in new models of cars.

Cllr Dara Mulvey says a survey, which was carried out in the U.K., found 85% of drivers felt the new lights were too bright and posed a risk to driver safety.

He has called on the Road Safety Authority to conduct a similar survey here to gauge motorists’ experiences with these extra bright LED lights.

Cllr Mulvey has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: