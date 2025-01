Fianna Fáil is holding a special ard fheis today, to present the draft programme for government to its members.





A vote will be held at 5 o'clock this evening, following a debate at the Radisson Hotel in Dublin city centre.





Meanwhile, Fine Gael will get the views of its members at two more regional meetings - in Navan and Charleville - at 3 o'clock this afternoon.





The deal was agreed by the leadership of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Regional Independent Group on Wednesday.