The death has taken place of former Roscommon footballer Martin Fallon.

The Strokestown man represented Roscommon with distinction at Minor, U-21, and Senior levels, which included winning a Connacht Senior Championship medal in 1991.

The community activist and paramedic, who lived in Carniska, Strokestown, passed away suddenly on Friday.

He was aged in his mid-50s.

His funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in Strokestown Parish Church at 11am, with burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

His remains will repose at his home tomorrow from 3pm to 8pm.

His funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in Strokestown Parish Church at 11am, with burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.