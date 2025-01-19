The US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin steps down from her position today.



Having taken up office here in February 2022, Ms Cronin said Ireland ranked as the 9th largest investor in the US and now that ranking is at 8th.



Ms. Cronin said it's a remarkable achievement for a country of 5 million people.



Until a new Ambassador arrives in Dublin, Deputy Chief of Mission, Michael Clausen will act as chargé d’affaires.



Posting on her social media account on 'X' Ms. Cronin says she has one particular highlight of her time in Ireland.