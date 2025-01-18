Mayo University Hospital is urging the public to consider all care options as it deals with very high attendances. As of 6pm this evening, Saturday January 18th there were 50 people in the Emergency Department awaiting treatment.

The high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability. This is resulting in significant delays being experienced by patients in the Emergency Department who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward.

The hospital is urging the public to use alternative healthcare services for treatment such as GP, GP Out of Hours, the Roscommon Injury Unit and pharmacies when appropriate.

The hospital apologies for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the public for their understanding and patience at this time.

Emergency Departments are always available to treat seriously ill patients and the sickest patients are seen first. People with less severe injuries and symptoms may have to wait to be seen.

For mild illness or non-urgent conditions there are a number of treatment options open to you depending on your illness – being prepared and knowing where to go will mean that you will get treated more quickly and will ease pressures on the healthcare system. The out of hours GP (WestDoc), Roscommon Injury Unit and pharmacies are open this weekend for expert advice and treatment.

People should check the HSE website for useful advice on common illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu, earache and sore throats and keeping well.

Vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing infection by seasonal influenza viruses and can reduce severe disease that can lead to hospitalisation and death. Visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist to get a vaccine.