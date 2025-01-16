There are long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region this afternoon.

There are 61 patients waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, the third highest figure nationally today.

40 patients are on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital and 22 at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

17 patients are waiting for admission at Mayo University Hospital.

605 patients are waiting for admission across the country today, with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 110 patients are waiting for admission.