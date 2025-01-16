IFA Flooding Project Team Chair Brendan Golden has confirmed the approval of a temporary flood relief solution at Lough Funshinagh, Co. Roscommon, describing it as a step forward for the community severely impacted by recurring flooding.

The planning application, lodged by Roscommon County Council last September, has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

The temporary measures will involve the installation of a pipeline to divert water from Lough Funshinagh into the local Cross River.

This solution will provide interim relief while efforts to secure a permanent flood management system are ongoing.

The flooding crisis at Lough Funshinagh reached unprecedented levels last winter, forcing some residents to evacuate their homes and leaving others reliant on industrial pumps to prevent flooding.

Mr. Golden says that while this temporary solution will alleviate some of the immediate challenges, it is essential that work on a permanent solution, including the proposed 3km underground pipeline to the River Shannon, progresses without delay.

He has been giving more details to Midwest News.