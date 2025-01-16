A Ballyhaunis-based, Councillor, has expressed deep frustration and disappointment over the continued omission of what she describes as the ‘Black Triangle’ area, which encompasses Ballyhaunis, Kiltimagh, and Charlestown, from receiving funding under the latest Active Travel initiative.

Fine Gael’s Alma Gallagher says this exclusion follows a pattern of neglect, as the region has been consistently overlooked in terms of investment from The National Transport Authority to Mayo County Council for the development of Active Travel Corridors.

The councillor described the situation as “disgraceful,” pointing out that the area has immense potential to become a significant and thriving “Golden Circle” for tourism and local growth.

However, she says this potential remains untapped due to the criteria laid down by the NTA for eligibility for the scheme.

Cllr. Gallagher has been giving more details to Midwest News.