Deputy Marian Harkin, one of the negotiators for the Regional Group, has expressed her satisfaction with the inclusion of several significant policy priorities in the draft Programme for Government, launched yesterday.

The Sligo Deputy says she is especially pleased with the commitment to abolish the means test for family carers.

Addressing the longstanding issue of balanced regional development, Ms. Harkin highlighted the Programme’s recognition of the Northwest region’s need for additional support in this regard.

Ms. Harkin also emphasized the Programme’s promise to strengthen farm incomes and welcomed its clear opposition to the current Mercosur deal, which is of deep concern for the agricultural sector.

She has been giving more details to Midwest News.