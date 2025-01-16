Western Care Association’s recent Wren Day fundraiser raised a total of €3,466.20.

The event, a vibrant celebration of Irish culture, featured 20 minute performances in Newport, Westport and Castlebar, by the Moffatt School of Irish Dancers supported by Cuimsiu Fleadh musicians.

The funds will go towards providing support and services to children, young adults and adults with intellectual disabilities and their families in Co. Mayo.

The event was the brainchild of Martin McFadden, who has been a long-time supporter of Western Care Association.

Western Care Association provides a range of services including Residential Services, Day Services, Family Support Services and Social & Recreational Activities.