A family syndicate of five from county Mayo have been to the National Lottery HQ in Dublin in recent days to claim a €100,000 prize.

The National Lottery says their journey to fortune began with a Money Multiplier scratch card, gifted during a wedding anniversary celebration.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kavanagh’s SuperValu in Castlebar.

While the winners have not been identified, they told the National Lottery that they have no immediate plans for their windfall, but they are planning an unforgettable holiday together in the near future.