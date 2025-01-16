The leadership of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael will spend the coming days selling the latest programme for government to their party membership.



Fianna Fail will hold a special Ard Fheis on Sunday to ratify the deal, while Fine Gael members will vote at a series of regional meetings which get underway tomorrow.

Junior Minister Dara Calleary says the programme Government is ambitious but says it needs to be as the next five years will be extremely challenging.

The Ballina based Minister would not be drawn into whether or not he expects to receive a senior ministerial portfolio next week.

He has been giving more details to Midwest News this morning.