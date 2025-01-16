A Sligo Leitrim Fine Gael TD has welcomed the proposal to explore the provision of an additional surgical hub for the Northwest in a timely manner located at University College Hospital, Sligo.

Frank Feighan says he is pleased to see progress on the provision of a surgical hub for the Northwest, this is something he says he has been fighting for over the last number of years and understands this proposal has the full backing of the HSE.

In conclusion, Deputy Feighan has thanked his own party negotiators who listened to his calls and ensured that the programme for government included this vital piece of health infrastructure for the region.