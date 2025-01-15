Two Galway Independent TDs are to be Super Junior Ministers in the proposed new coalition government – Sean Canney and Noel Grealish.

While Sligo Independent deputy Marion Harkin is to take up a Junior Ministerial position, as agreement has been reached among Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Rural Independent group of TDs to form a government set to see Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin at the helm

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will meet separately this afternoon to discuss the draft programme for Government.



Meanwhile, Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae will be a Junior Minister in that coalition after striking a deal with the parties.

This lunchtime Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley spoke to Galway East deputy Sean Canney about his and his colleagues participation in the talks to form a new government….