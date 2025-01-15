Pub owners say they're being squeezed from every angle - following news of another hike in the price of a pint.

Diageo's putting up the price of its draught products - which include Guinness - by SIX cents per pint from February 3rd.

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland is criticising the move, saying it's a bitter blow for publicans who will have to either absorb the cost or past it on.

It comes as costs continue to increase, with a rise in minimum wage and increasing energy bills.

Joe Sheridan is the Galway VFI Chair.

He has welcomed news from government that the vat rate is set to be reduced for the hospitality sector in the next budget, but that it will be this time next year before its introduced.

He has called for a more long term support for pubs to help with ever increasing costs.

Joe Sheridan has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....