Waiting lists for driving tests are up to seven months in some parts of the country.

Learner drivers in Navan in Co Meath are waiting the longest for a test at an estimated 33 weeks, according to the Irish Times.

The quickest turnaround is Co Kerry, where learners are waiting 13 weeks in Killarney, and 14 weeks in Tralee.

Waterford and Cavan are the next fastest at 15 weeks.

Locally, wait times range from 16 weeks to 24 weeks.

Tuam was the quickest turnaround, with a wait time of 16 weeks.

That's followed by Castlebar and Ballina with wait times of 17 and 19 weeks respectively.

The longest wait time in the region is Roscommon, where applicants are waiting 24 weeks for a driving test.