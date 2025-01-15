Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers on the North East Regional Water Supply Scheme following operational issues at Grange Water Treatment Plant.

This has resulted in reservoir levels depleting significantly and some customers in Elphin, Strokestown and surrounding areas are experiencing a disruption to their supply or low pressure this morning.

Uisce Eireann says while works to resolve the issue continue, alternative water supplies will be available from 2pm today at Elphin Tower and at Main Street, Strokestown. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure, as per Health Service Executive advice.

Ger Greally of the water utility company explained that crews have been working throughout the nigh tlast night and today to resolve the issue.

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie