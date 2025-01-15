Minister of State Alan Dillon has announced that €3 million has been allocated for 27 Active Travel projects across county Mayo.
The funding, approved by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and awarded to Mayo County Council, will enhance walking and cycling infrastructure in towns and villages countywide.
Minister Dillon is emphasising the importance of the Safe Routes to School initiative: “Providing safe, accessible pathways for children to get to school is a key step toward building healthier, more sustainable towns. These routes are about investing in the safety and future of our children and adults alike.”
Key projects include:
Westport-Belmullet Municipal District:
- Westport Deerpark Active Travel Scheme: €100,000
- Knockranny to Westport Train Station Active Travel Scheme: €90,000
- Ballycroy & Achill Sound Footpath Schemes: €35,000
Safe Routes to School (SRTS):
- Holy Trinity NS: €30,000
- Murrisk NS: €30,000
- Quay NS: €30,000
Castlebar Municipal District:
- Castlebar Orbital Route Active Travel Scheme: €275,000
- Castlebar Turlough Road Footpath: €135,000
- Brooklands Close Filtered Permeability: €150,000
- Castlebar R373 Active Travel Scheme: €80,000
Safe Routes to School (SRTS):
- Davitt College: €10,000
- Scoil Raifteiri: €10,000
Claremorris Municipal District:
- Ballinrobe Urban Greenway: €50,000
- N60 Claremorris Cycle Scheme: €10,000
Safe Routes to School (SRTS):
- Cong NS: €250,000
- Ballinrobe Community School: €135,000
- Claremorris BNS: €30,000
- Scoil Iosa NS, Ballyhaunis: €210,000
- St. Joseph’s NS, Ballinrobe: €40,000
Ballina Municipal District:
- Ballina Creggs Road Active Travel Scheme: €200,000
- Killala Town Active Travel Scheme: €50,000
Safe Routes to School (SRTS):
- Carn National School, Moygownagh: €200,000
Other Areas/Multi-District Allocations
- Active Travel Team Salary Costs: €400,000
- Active Travel Programme Office Costs: €20,000
- SRTS HSRR Projects (8 schools): €190,000