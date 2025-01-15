Minister of State Alan Dillon has announced that €3 million has been allocated for 27 Active Travel projects across county Mayo.

The funding, approved by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and awarded to Mayo County Council, will enhance walking and cycling infrastructure in towns and villages countywide.

Minister Dillon is emphasising the importance of the Safe Routes to School initiative: “Providing safe, accessible pathways for children to get to school is a key step toward building healthier, more sustainable towns. These routes are about investing in the safety and future of our children and adults alike.”

Key projects include:

Westport-Belmullet Municipal District:

Westport Deerpark Active Travel Scheme: €100,000

Knockranny to Westport Train Station Active Travel Scheme: €90,000

Ballycroy & Achill Sound Footpath Schemes: €35,000

Safe Routes to School (SRTS):

Holy Trinity NS: €30,000

Murrisk NS: €30,000

Quay NS: €30,000

Castlebar Municipal District:

Castlebar Orbital Route Active Travel Scheme: €275,000

Castlebar Turlough Road Footpath: €135,000

Brooklands Close Filtered Permeability: €150,000

Castlebar R373 Active Travel Scheme: €80,000

Safe Routes to School (SRTS):

Davitt College: €10,000

Scoil Raifteiri: €10,000

Claremorris Municipal District:

Ballinrobe Urban Greenway: €50,000

N60 Claremorris Cycle Scheme: €10,000

Safe Routes to School (SRTS):

Cong NS: €250,000

Ballinrobe Community School: €135,000

Claremorris BNS: €30,000

Scoil Iosa NS, Ballyhaunis: €210,000

St. Joseph’s NS, Ballinrobe: €40,000

Ballina Municipal District:

Ballina Creggs Road Active Travel Scheme: €200,000

Killala Town Active Travel Scheme: €50,000

Safe Routes to School (SRTS):

Carn National School, Moygownagh: €200,000

Other Areas/Multi-District Allocations