Galway firm Aerogen today announced details of a €300 million transformational scaling and investment plan, which will result in the creation of 725 new jobs in Ireland over the next 10 years.

Headquartered in Dangan Galway, Aerogen is the world leader in acute care aerosol drug delivery.

With over 25 years of experience, the company’s technology has been used to treat over 25 million patients in over 75 countries worldwide.

Aerogen is the leading manufacturer of high performance, single-use, respiratory nebulisers in the world.

The new Irish jobs will be across R&D, manufacturing, science and engineering and will be located in Dangan and at its two manufacturing sites in Parkmore, Galway and in Shannon.

The company is to create up to 725 highly skilled jobs in the West by 2035 increasing its global workforce to over 2,000 of which over 1,100 will be based in Ireland.

John Power is the CEO and Founder of Aerogen and he’s been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the company’s products…