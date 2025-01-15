Over 8.5 million euro was spent by councils tackling invasive species over the last 4 years.



A new report from The Journal Investigates looked at how different counties dealt with plants and animals that are not native to Ireland from 2020 to 2024.



Japanese knotweed, sika deer and rhododendrons not only affect their environments but can be dangerous to humans.



The top three spending councils over those four years were Mayo, Cork and Meath, with spends of approximately 1.28 million euro, 950 thousand euro and 814 thousand euro respectively.