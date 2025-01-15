Aerogen has today announced details of a €300 million transformational scaling and investment plan, which will result in the creation of 725 new jobs in Ireland over the next 10 years.

Aerogen is Ireland’s largest indigenous medtech company and Enterprise Ireland’s largest client company in the sector having firmly established itself as the world leader in acute care aerosol drug delivery.

The Aerogen Group is headquartered in Dangan, Galway and the new Irish jobs will be across R&D, manufacturing, science and engineering and located there and at its two manufacturing sites in Parkmore, Galway and in Shannon.

The implementation of the transformational scaling plan will enable the company to create up to 725 highly skilled jobs in the West by 2035 increasing its global workforce to over 2,000 of which over 1,100 will be based in Ireland.

As part of the ten-year scaling and investment plan, Aerogen aims to accelerate its existing device technology through new product innovation and leveraging of global opportunities.

The company has been growing at over 20% per annum for the last decade with annual revenues now over €150 million and has contributed €130 million to local Irish businesses in that time.

Over the next five years Aerogen expects to contribute a further €250 million in income and corporation taxes, directly benefiting the Irish economy.

The expansion is supported by Enterprise Ireland, who welcome the creation of high value jobs and the strengthening of Ireland’s position in the global value chain of medical technology and manufacturing.