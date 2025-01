Pub owners say another hike in the price of a pint is a blow to an industry 'already on its knees'.

Diageo's putting up the price of its draught products - which include Guinness - by SIX cents per pint from February 3rd.



The Vintners' Federation of Ireland has criticised the move, saying small pubs are at breaking point and many will not survive.

VFI CEO Pat Crotty, says publicans are being squeezed from every angle.