Irish author Colin Barrett is one of four authors who claimed a top prize in the Nero Book Awards, winning in the category of ‘debut fiction’ for his first novel.

Four books have been chosen as the best fiction, non-fiction, debut fiction and children’s fiction books of the year from the UK and Ireland.

The winner in the Debut Fiction category is Mr.Barrett's Wild Houses, which is set in Co Mayo.

The 43 year old was born in Alberta, Canada, but grew up in Mayo.

Wild Houses is his much-anticipated debut novel, which follows a small-town feud, a kidnapping and a life-altering weekend, resulting in a darkly funny and deeply moving book, according to the Nero Book Award judges.

The four winners have been selected out of hundreds of books reviewed, with each winner receiving £5,000 for their category win.

They are now in the running for the Nero Gold Prize, Book of the Year 2024, which will be announced at a ceremony in London on March 5.

A final judging panel, chaired by celebrated journalist and author Bill Bryson, will select the overall winner, who will receive an additional £30,000 prize.

