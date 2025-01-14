Funeral details have been confirmed for the teenager who died following a road traffic collision in Achill yesterday.

17 year old Luca Callaghan, from Owenduff, Achill, died after the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle accident at around 1:00am this morning.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information on the road collision.

He will repose at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Achill Sound on Thursday from 4.00pm until 7.00pm.

Luca will be laid to rest in Polranny Cemetery on Friday following mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Achill Sound at 10.15am.