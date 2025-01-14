At yesterday’s monthly meeting of Sligo County Council, a motion was raised to make a proposal to Government for a passport office to be set up in Tubbercurry.

Councillor Michael Clarke brought the motion before the council, and believes that the South Sligo town is the ideal location for Ireland’s third passport office and would compliment Dublin and Cork offices.

He has identified a suitable building, and has also called on members of Mayo County Council to support the motion as it would be of huge benefit to people from Galway to Donegal, and from Blacksod to Cavan’.

Cllr Clarke has been outlining his proposal to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: