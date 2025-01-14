Erris TD Rose Conway Walsh is calling on Mayo County Council to initiate urgent community consultation on the topic of the Céide Fields being nominated as a World Heritage Site.

According to Monday’s Irish Independent, Mayo County Council dropped the nomination due to a “lack of public support”.

However, Deputy Conway Walsh told Midwest News that there is “overwhelming public support” in North Mayo and right across the county for the “continued pursuance of World Heritage Status for the Céide Fields”.

She says that she is “disheartened” that Mayo County Council failed to nominate the Céide Fields, which is the location of the earliest form of farming in Ireland.

The Sinn Féin TD has been explaining the current situation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and made her call to the local authority: