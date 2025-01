Around 8,000 people here are living with HIV, according to new figures released by the HSE.

It's launched a nationwide campaign to reduce stigma and address misconceptions about the virus.

Galway nurse and activist Aoife Commins was diagnosed with HIV in 2020.

She says the new ‘You, Me and HIV’ campaign would have been of huge benefit to her, as she struggled when she first got the diagnosis:

