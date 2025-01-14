The man who died following a road collision in Clarinbridge, County Galway last week will be laid to rest today.

An unreported collision involving an SUV occurred on the L4102, a minor road at Slievaun, Clarinbridge, shortly after 9:15am on Thursday morning last.

The sole occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, was subsequently discovered deceased at his home in Clarinbridge on Friday last.

The man has since been named locally as Brian Bermingham, aged in his 30s.

Mr. Bermingham will be sadly missed by his parents Ann and Pat, his brother Alan, and extended family and friends.

His Funeral Mass will take place this morning at 10:30am in Clarinbridge Church, with burial afterwards in Clarinbridge Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Gardaí have launched a Fatal Traffic Collision investigation anda area appealing to the public for information.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision, including those who may have dash cam or video footage from the area around the time of the incident, are being asked to please come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.