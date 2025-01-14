A teenage boy has received a detention sentence of two years and four months for the unprovoked assault of another teenage boy on Halloween night in Sligo in 2023, which left him fighting for his life.

Suspended detention sentences were handed to two other teenage boys for their involvement, while a fourth teenage boy received a 12 month probation order at Sligo Circuit Court.

Aged 14 and 16 at the time, two teenage friends were set upon by four other teenage boys outside a service station on Mail Coach Road in Sligo on October 31 2023.

Mr Justice Kenneth Connolly described the case as an ‘unprovoked, callous and savage attack’ on an innocent victim, with very significant consequences.

The court heard that the 14 year old victim was hit three times with a metal implement, and kicked on the ground where he was left for dead having suffered a very significant brain injury.

His skull was fractured, and as a result had to undergo surgery and had six titanium clips inserted permanently in his head.

Due to the age of the four teenagers who were convicted yesterday, they cannot be named. However, it has been confirmed that three of the boys are aged 16 and one is 15 years old.

The mothers of the four convicted teenagers apologised to the victims and their families for the actions of their sons, and pleaded with the judge for leniency for their children.

While one teenager will serve a two year and four month detention sentence, the other three will be under the supervision of the probation service with strict conditions.