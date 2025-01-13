Today, at the first monthly meeting of the year for Mayo County Council, the meeting was adjourned for 15 mins as a mark of respect to a number of families.

Councillors paused to pay respect to cllr Ger Deere, whose sister Celia recently passed away, and to cllr Harry Barrett on the passing of his father Harry Barrett Snr.

Condolences were also extended to cllr Neil Cruise on the passing of his mother in law Grace Kelly.

Councillors paid their respects to Teresa O’Malley on the recent passing of her mother Mary, and to former Senator Keith Swannick on the passing of his mother in law Bernie Condron.

Those present at the meeting extended their sympathies to the Cryan and Loftus families on the recent tragic death of Roisin Cryan.

Cllr Michael Loftus, uncle of Ms. Cryan’s fiancé Conor Loftus, thanked all who assisted in the search for her body in recent days, including Conor’s team mates.

He thanked the hundreds who assisted in the search and sent food to the family and friends.

Mayo County Council members also offered their condolences to the family of the teenager who died following a road collision in Achill last night, who has since been named locally as 17 year old Luca Callaghan.