A local MEP has expressed his concern over the possibility of a majority vote in favour of the EU Mercosur deal.

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has called for the trade deal to be decided by a unanimous vote in the European Council, warning that a majority vote would push the agreement through without proper safeguards to protect Irish farmers and rural communities.

He says that the Mercosur deal is “probably the most significant piece of legislation that will go before the European Parliament over the next five years”.

Ciaran Mullooly MEP has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and firstly outlines what exactly the deal entails: