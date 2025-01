Castlebar based restaurant Danolla’s Diner & Takeaway has been shortlisted in six categories for the Irish Take Away Awards 2025.

A number of menu items have caught the eye of secret judges, with Danolla’s nominated in the Fish & Chips of the Year, Chicken Burger of the Year, Onion Ring of the Year and Milkshake of the Year categories.

They’re also up for the Champion Chip Award as well as the Social Media Award.

(pic credit to Danolla's)