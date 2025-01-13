The young man who was fatally injured in a road traffic collision on Achill Island overnight has been named locally.

17 year old Luca Callaghan, from Owenduff, Achill, died after the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle accident at around 1:00am this morning.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

The R319 at Keel, where the collision took place, had been closed for examination and reopened earlier this afternoon.

Luca is survived by his heartbroken parents Darren and Fidelma, brothers Ciaran, Cody, Rhys and Dean, extended family and friends.

His funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information on the road collision.

Anyone with information can contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50 230.

Alternatively you can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.