Waste collection services for over 135,000 households may be affected by a dispute in the coming weeks, with services in County Roscommon included.

According to a report in the Irish Independent, Bord na Móna may be closing in on a deal to sell the waste management service of the company.

Siptu members are to meet later on this month to consider industrial action.

Bord na Móna, which is a semi-state company, runs a bin collection service in Leinster and Munster counties, with workers collecting bins in part of County Roscommon as well.

Reports state that Killarney Waste Disposal, which is based in Kerry, is the preferred bidder for the company, and the deal could be worth over €55 million.

