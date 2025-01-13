The R319 road at Keel, Achill where a fatal road collision took place overnight has now reopened to traffic.

A 17 year old male was fatally injured following the single vehicle incident, which took place around 1:00am.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

Gardaí have confirmed to Midwest News that following a road closure, the route has now reopened to traffic with a stop/ go system in place.

Gardaí continue to appeal to the public for information on the incident.

If you have any information you can contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.